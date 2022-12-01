RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,273 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $169.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $334.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

