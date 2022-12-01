RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

