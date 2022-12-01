Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 40% Over Last Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and $901,906.01 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

