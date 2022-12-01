Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.05

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.05 and traded as high as C$47.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$46.78, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.66 million and a PE ratio of 45.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.47.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.