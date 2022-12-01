Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,579 ($66.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 619.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,994.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,037.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

