Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.8 %

RIO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.22. 71,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,244. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

