Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $356,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 7.5 %

FIS opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

