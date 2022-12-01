Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 40.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 28.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $352.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

