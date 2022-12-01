Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $483,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.35 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.