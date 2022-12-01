Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $270.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

