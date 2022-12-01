Royal Bank of Canada Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE PATH opened at $12.47 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.