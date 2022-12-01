Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.26. 810,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

