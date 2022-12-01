Royal Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9832 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of RY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

