Royal Bank of Canada Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.07.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 274.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

