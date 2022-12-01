RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.79

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 1605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

RPM International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

