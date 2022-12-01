RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.64

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.64 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.64). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.62), with a volume of 3,078,615 shares traded.

RPS Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £609.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7,308.33.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

