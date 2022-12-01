Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 312,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ryanair

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

