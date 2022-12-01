Safe Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Safe has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.86 or 0.00045854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $163.67 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00118973 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00223415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060920 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21505611 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

