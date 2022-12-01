Safe (SAFE) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $7.80 or 0.00046047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $162.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00223326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00061279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21505611 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

