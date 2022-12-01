Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,656,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Samsara

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386 in the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $13,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.