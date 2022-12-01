Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,447,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 419,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$149.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 204,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,540.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,177,471 shares in the company, valued at C$3,800,340.14.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.