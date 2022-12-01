Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,780.78 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and $11,780.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.68 or 0.07522440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00034586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

