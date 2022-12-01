Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after acquiring an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,696,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,540,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

