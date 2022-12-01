ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

