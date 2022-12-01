scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 241.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of SCPH opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,300.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

