Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 2.1 %

GROV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of research firms have weighed in on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 50.0% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.