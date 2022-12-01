Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,000 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the October 31st total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.9 days.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock remained flat at $5.55 on Thursday. 24,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

