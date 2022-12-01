SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

