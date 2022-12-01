Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.93 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $68.93 million and $743,340.38 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0030279 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $733,772.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

