Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sembcorp Marine Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

