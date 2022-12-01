Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sembcorp Marine Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Sembcorp Marine
