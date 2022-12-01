Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

SMTC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 181,696 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Semtech by 75.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Semtech by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

