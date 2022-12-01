Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 30,782 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $64.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Seneca Foods Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.
Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Foods (SENEA)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.