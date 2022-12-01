Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 30,782 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $64.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.