Serum (SRM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.91 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Serum has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and $11.83 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

