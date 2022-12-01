Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 43,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

