Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Increases By 157.9%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AATC stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 533.39%.

Insider Activity at Autoscope Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 22,438 shares of company stock valued at $108,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.