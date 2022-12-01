Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Declines By 48.8%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:BRIVW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

