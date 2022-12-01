Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Rises By 129.2%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BACA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,566. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BACA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,974,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 375,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

