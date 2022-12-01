Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 41.6%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

