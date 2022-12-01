Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Drops By 39.6%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $118,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

