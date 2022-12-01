Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Increases By 40.1%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 123,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,240. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

