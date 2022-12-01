Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Increases By 40.1%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 123,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,240. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.34%.
CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
