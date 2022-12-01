Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rises By 24.4%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cielo Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CIOXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 37,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cielo Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

