Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Grows By 38.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 1,458,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,363.3 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $5.89 during trading on Thursday. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.
CK Asset Company Profile
