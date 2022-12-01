Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Grows By 38.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 1,458,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,363.3 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $5.89 during trading on Thursday. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

