Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Decreases By 43.3%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Shares of COKE traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $500.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,571. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

