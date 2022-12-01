Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 37.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.76. 18,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

