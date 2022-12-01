Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Increases By 137.5%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRXF remained flat at 3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 2.66 and a fifty-two week high of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.86 and a 200 day moving average of 1.28.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

