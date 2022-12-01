Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Declines By 58.4%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,752,200 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 4,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Evolution Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 4,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,853. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Featured Stories

