Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases By 140.5%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 25,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,648. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
