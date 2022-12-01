Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Rises By 140.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.4 %

FOSLL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

