Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 153.1%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Up 16.4 %

OTCMKTS GPHBF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.68. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

