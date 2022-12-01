Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 56.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the October 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

