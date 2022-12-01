Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 56.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the October 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.66.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.
